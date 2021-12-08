Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $14,618.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,994,040 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

