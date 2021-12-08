Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.60. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 347,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

