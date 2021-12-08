Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $35.40. Pulmonx shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.