PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3,587.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $909,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

