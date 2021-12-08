Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.95

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and traded as high as $120.63. Puma shares last traded at $120.63, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Puma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

