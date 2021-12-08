Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.