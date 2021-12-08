Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $9,880.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

