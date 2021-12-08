Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 203,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

