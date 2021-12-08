Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Truist Securiti

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.