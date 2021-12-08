Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $438,847.06

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $438,847.06 and $23,912.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

