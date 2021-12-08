Qcash Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and approximately $167.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

