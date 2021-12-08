QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Alexander H. Rogers Sells 21,006 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QCOM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,746. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

