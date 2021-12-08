QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.91. 134,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,067. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

