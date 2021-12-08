QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $94,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

