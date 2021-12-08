Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $5,293,786.68 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

XM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 1,355,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,119. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of -23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $11,364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $8,313,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

