Quant 24 Hour Volume Hits $79.57 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $79.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $182.06 or 0.00358331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010669 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $733.62 or 0.01443875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

