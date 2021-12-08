Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Quanterix worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

