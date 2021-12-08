Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.14 million and $54,185.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,437.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.22 or 0.08720113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00325405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00949641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00080565 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00414095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00298297 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,470,670 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

