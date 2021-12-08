QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 10.85.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.