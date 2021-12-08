Quark Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $842,509.28 and approximately $117.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,425,815 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.