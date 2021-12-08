Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 33,682 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

