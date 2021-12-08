Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

