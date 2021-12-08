Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 54,366 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

