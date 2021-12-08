Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,903 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43.

