Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

