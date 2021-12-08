Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.18

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.18 and traded as low as C$28.70. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 2,026 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

