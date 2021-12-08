Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.65

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.65 and last traded at $160.44, with a volume of 30088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.14.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

