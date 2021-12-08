QuickSwap Trading 16% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $90.73 million and $16.62 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $277.38 or 0.00550184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

