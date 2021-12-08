Quiztok Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.57 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,535,867 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

