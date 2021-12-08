R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases 11,083 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.