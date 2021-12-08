R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,075 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 145,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in R1 RCM by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.