Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 13%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 152,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 69,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.17 million and a PE ratio of -43.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

