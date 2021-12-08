Radius Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 715% compared to the typical daily volume of 836 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,850,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,242. The firm has a market cap of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

