Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Radix has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,109,325,761 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

