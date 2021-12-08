Rafael (RFL) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rafael to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rafael and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Rafael’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.20 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.94

Rafael’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rafael competitors beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

