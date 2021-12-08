Rage Fan Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $864,804.04 and $13,613.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.