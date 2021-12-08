Rainicorn Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $45.48 million and $1.76 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

