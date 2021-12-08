Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $945.62 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $945.62 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,270,242 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

