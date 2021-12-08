Rally (RLY) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $930.01 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,199,377 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

