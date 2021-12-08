Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Fiona Murdoch Acquires 34,500 Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 34,500 shares of Ramelius Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,852.50 ($35,107.39).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interests in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.