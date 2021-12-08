Rapidz Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $211,179.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00217762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

