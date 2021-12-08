Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $61,759.90 and approximately $126.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

