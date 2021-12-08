Raydium Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.86 or 0.00017583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $688.80 million and approximately $72.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,708,329 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

