Raymond James Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.40.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.85 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

