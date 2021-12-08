Raymond James Comments on Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

MTL opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

