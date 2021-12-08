Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $7.25 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $1.94 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,356.42 or 0.08732888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.61 or 1.00137019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

