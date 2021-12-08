Raze Network (RAZE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

