Real Good Food Company Inc (The)’s (NASDAQ:RGF) Quiet Period Will End on December 15th

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGF shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

