RealFevr (FEVR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,918.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $205,918.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars.

