Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

